Forum

DrawTogether Uses Art to Help Kids During Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
When schools closed about a year ago, graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton started an online show for kids called DrawTogether. MacNaughton knows art is an important way to process feelings and emotions, and she wanted to help parents get kids to do art using screens to get kids off screens and draw. We talk with MacNaughton about how art can help kids of all ages, and we want to hear from you. What are some of the things youve done to encourage your kids to be creative during the pandemic?

Guests:

Wendy MacNaughton, graphic journalist; creator, DrawTogether

