Pandemic Pushes Millions of Adults Back To Childhood Homes

This past year, the pandemic pushed millions to move back in with family members at levels not seen since the Great Depression. This was especially true for Gen Z and Millennials. For many cultures across the globe and within the United States, multigenerational households are the norm. In the U.S., however, moving in with your parents as an adult carries a stigma and is often considered a “failure to launch” or an undesirable last resort. We’ll talk about what’s been good, bad and surprising about moving back home during the pandemic. And we want to hear from you: did you move home due to impacts of the pandemic? Did you have family move in with you? What has that been like?