Governor Newsom Vows to Win Recall Election

The recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom passed a few major hurdles last week, with supporters turning in more than enough signatures, and Newsom embarking on a media blitz acknowledging the likelihood of a recall election in the fall, and vowing to win it. Criticism of the governor revolves around economic hardship in the state after the long-term COVID-19 restrictions, and the slow pace of school re-openings. We’ll get the latest on the recall effort, Newsom’s response, and other California political news.