The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness and Incarceration for People Struggling with Mental Illness in Siskiyou County

Marlene Baker lives in Siskiyou County. It’s vast and remote: 6,000 square miles home to just shy of 44,000 people. Marlene has lived with mental illness for years, and that kept her on the streets for a very long time. She racked up minor arrests, cycling through jail and back onto the streets. A similar crisis plays out across California, but rural areas face specific and profound challenges. In Marlene’s case, though, something big happened: A whole bunch of people teamed up to make sure she could heal right there in the community – without getting shipped off to a state mental hospital hundreds of miles away. And, it turns out, her success has helped bring about some bold changes in the way Siskiyou County is confronting its mental health crisis. Reporter Lee Romney has been following Marlene’s story since 2019, before the virus turned our world upside down. She checked in on her recently, and brings us this excerpt from her podcast-in-production called “November in My Soul.”see more
Forum

Governor Newsom Vows to Win Recall Election

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after he toured the newly reopened Ruby Bridges Elementary School on March 16, 2021 in Alameda, Calif (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

The recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom passed a few major hurdles last week, with supporters turning in more than enough signatures, and Newsom embarking on a media blitz acknowledging the likelihood of a recall election in the fall, and vowing to win it.  Criticism of the governor revolves around economic hardship in the state after the long-term COVID-19 restrictions, and the slow pace of school re-openings.  We’ll get the latest on the recall effort, Newsom’s response, and other California political news.

 

Guests:

John Myers, Sacramento bureau chief, Los Angeles Times

Carla Marinucci, Politico's California Playbook reporter

