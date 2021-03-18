KQED is a proud member of
Vaccinating Republicans

40 percent of Republicans say they don't plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A focus group of Trump voters was asked to react to the pro-vaccine public service announcement recorded by former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter. There is a scramble to find a message that connects with vaccine hesitant Trump voters.see more
Forum

Influx of Unaccompanied Children at the Southern Border Tests Biden Administration

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A US President Joe Biden campaign flag is seen at a migrants camp where asylum seekers wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on March 17, 2021.  (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. southern border has increased dramatically in recent weeks, overwhelming immigration authorities as well as organizations that house and care for them. The situation is a test for President Joe Biden, who promised a more humane response to immigration than the previous administration. Meanwhile, Republicans such as California Representative Kevin McCarthy criticized the president’s approach as akin to opening the border, a claim many experts refute. We talk about the latest news from the border and the political shifts influencing policy.

 

Guests:

Neha Desai, director of immigration and staff attorney, National Center for Youth Law, is co-counsel for Flores in Flores vs. Reno

Nick Miroff, reporter covering the Department of Homeland Security, Washington Post

Dianne Solis, immigration and social justice reporter, Dallas Morning News

