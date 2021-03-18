Influx of Unaccompanied Children at the Southern Border Tests Biden Administration

The number of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. southern border has increased dramatically in recent weeks, overwhelming immigration authorities as well as organizations that house and care for them. The situation is a test for President Joe Biden, who promised a more humane response to immigration than the previous administration. Meanwhile, Republicans such as California Representative Kevin McCarthy criticized the president’s approach as akin to opening the border, a claim many experts refute. We talk about the latest news from the border and the political shifts influencing policy.