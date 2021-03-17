For people who lived through the AIDS pandemic, Covid-19 felt familiar: a little understood virus was causing a public health crisis, just as HIV had done forty years earlier. In fact, leading HIV researchers like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx ended up on the frontlines of Covid. What other lessons did AIDS teach us, and what can we learn from survivors of the AIDS generation about living with Covid-19 for the long term? We talk to a panel of experts and HIV survivors to get their thoughts.
What Surviving AIDS Pandemic Has Taught Us About Living with Covid
at 9:30 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
LEONARDTOWN, MARYLAND - MARCH 24: Nurses in the COVID-19 unit of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital check the fit of protective equipment before entering a patient's room March 24, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. ((Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images))
Guests:
Dr. Diane Havlir, Professor of Medicine, Chief of AIDS Division, UCSF
Jeff Sheehy, Board member, California Institute of Regenerative Medicine
Sponsored