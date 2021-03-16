KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Changing SoundCloud

Starting next month, SoundCloud is changing how it pays indie musicians, focusing on how much time fans spend listening instead of overall streams. Marketplace looks at what the change could mean for artists.see more
Forum

How The Pandemic Baby Bust Is Dragging Down U.S. Birth Rates

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Tatlana Vdb/Flickr)

For more than a decade, Americans have been having fewer children. The coronavirus pandemic intensified the decline. Researchers expect births in the United States to drop by more than 3 and a half percent this year bringing them to their lowest point since 1969. Many people who were considering becoming pregnant last year changed their minds and unplanned pregnancies also likely fell. We discuss what is driving down birth rates and what we can expect after the pandemic recedes.

Guests:

Kasey Buckles, associate professor of economics and gender studies, University of Notre Dame

Anna North, senior reporter, Vox

Eliana Dockterman, staff writer, Time magazine - author of the article, "Women Are Deciding Not to Have Babies Because of the Pandemic. That’s Bad for All of Us"

Samhita Mukhopadhyay, writer, speaker and executive editor at Teen Vogue. Author of The Atlantic article, "One Legacy of the Pandemic May Be Less Judgment of the Child-Free"

