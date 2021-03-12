President Biden formed a task force last month to speed the reunification of migrant children separated from their parents under the last administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Advocates for the children have been pressing officials to act with urgency and offer the families a path to citizenship and other resources. Roughly 1,000 children are thought to remain separated, and the parents of about 500 have yet to be located. We’ll talk about the status of reunification efforts, and we’ll also talk about how the Biden Administration is responding to a dramatic increase in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border.
Biden Pushing to Reunite Separated Migrant Children, But Hurdles Remain
at 10:00 AM
Children who trekked for over a month within a caravan of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, in the hopes of reaching the United States, play at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, near the border with the US, on November 30, 2018. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lee Gelernt, deputy director, ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project
