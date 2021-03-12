KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Jon Batiste

Terry Gross talks with Jon Batiste. He’s the music director and bandleader on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert,” and he composed, arranged and performs the jazz in the animated film “Soul.” In New York, after George Floyd was killed he led peaceful protesters in hymns and songs. Now he has a new album, called “We Are.”see more
Forum

Biden Pushing to Reunite Separated Migrant Children, But Hurdles Remain

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Children who trekked for over a month within a caravan of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, in the hopes of reaching the United States, play at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, near the border with the US, on November 30, 2018.  (PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden formed a task force last month to speed the reunification of migrant children separated from their parents under the last administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Advocates for the children have been pressing officials to act with urgency and offer the families a path to citizenship and other resources. Roughly 1,000 children are thought to remain separated, and the parents of about 500 have yet to be located. We’ll talk about the status of reunification efforts, and we’ll also talk about how the Biden Administration is responding to a dramatic increase in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border.

Guests:

Lee Gelernt, deputy director, ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project

