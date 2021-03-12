KQED is a proud member of
Federal Stimulus Plan Includes $1.7 Billion for Bay Area Transit

The just-approved American Rescue Plan includes $1.7 billion for struggling public Bay Area transit agencies. The pandemic has forced agencies such as BART and Muni to cut service. The new funds help avoid further service cuts and massive layoffs. We’ll hear how the agencies are likely to use the funds, and whether they’ll be enough to reverse a massive ridership and budgetary crisis in the region's public transit.see more
Federal Stimulus Plan Includes $1.7 Billion for Bay Area Transit

Rachael Myrow
at 9:40 AM
A BART employee wipes down station entrances
A worker wipes down fare gates at the Montgomery Street Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station on March 07, 2020 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images))

The just approved American Rescue Plan includes $1.7 billion for struggling public Bay Area transit agencies.  The pandemic has forced agencies such as BART and Muni to cut service.  The new funds help avoid further service cuts and massive layoffs. We’ll hear how the agencies are likely to use the funds, and whether they’ll be enough to reverse a massive ridership and budgetary crisis in the region's public transit.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

