Since the pandemic began a year ago, we've checked in with a number of public health officials throughout the region. Now we head to the North Bay to talk with Napa and Sonoma County officials about current coronavirus restrictions, reopening, the rate of infection and the pace of vaccinations. We'll hear what makes the North Bay's experience of the pandemic unique – from bedroom communities to farm workers – plus managing the pandemic amid the pressures of a tourism-oriented economy and the threat of wildfire.
Public Health Officials in the North Bay on How Napa and Sonoma Counties are Faring One Year Into Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
Safeway pharmacist Preston Young administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on January 13, 2021 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Sundari Mase, public health officer, Sonoma County
Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer, Napa County
