Forum

Will An Increase In Vaccines Bring A Decrease in Masks, Social Distancing?

Rachael Myrow
at 9:40 AM
Young gentleman wearing mask receives a vaccine
Young man receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

New CDC guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to gather indoors without masks or social distancing. But what if not everyone in that group is vaccinated? As more Californians get vaccines, and as Covid rates decline, we’ll discuss how social distancing protocols and the necessity for wearing masks should change. And we’ll talk about the latest best practices for personal protective equipment and hear from you. Have you changed your mask-wearing habits lately?

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

