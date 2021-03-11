New CDC guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to gather indoors without masks or social distancing. But what if not everyone in that group is vaccinated? As more Californians get vaccines, and as Covid rates decline, we’ll discuss how social distancing protocols and the necessity for wearing masks should change. And we’ll talk about the latest best practices for personal protective equipment and hear from you. Have you changed your mask-wearing habits lately?
Will An Increase In Vaccines Bring A Decrease in Masks, Social Distancing?
at 9:40 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
Young man receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center
Sponsored