Forum

More Than a Century On, Native Olympia Oysters Return to SF Bay

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Native Olympia oysters were once abundant in the San Francisco Bay. But overharvesting and increasing sediment from the Gold Rush mining era had all but wiped them out by the 1860’s when they were a popular and cheap food. We’ll talk about how hard working oysters help clean waterways and provide important habitat for other sea life, and what efforts are underway to bring them back. And we’ll hear about why Olympia oysters were prized by indigenous peoples and miners alike.

Guests:

Chloe Veltman, reporter, KQED news

Vincent Medina, East Bay Ohlone cultural leader and co-founder of Cafe Ohlone in Berkeley

Linda Hunter, founder, The Wild Oyster Project

