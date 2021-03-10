Governor Gavin Newsom delivers his third State of the State address Tuesday night, not from Sacramento, but from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This comes as Newsom has been on the road, touring vaccination sites, businesses and public schools, in what feels very much like a campaign. The Governor is facing pressure from people who want coronavirus vaccinations, from parents who want their kids back in school and from businesses that want to reopen. And there's a recall effort led by disgruntled Republicans in this very blue state. We discuss the state of the state speech.
Facing a Recall, Governor Newsom Delivers State of the State 2021
at 9:00 AM
California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Gustavo Arellano, columnist, Los Angeles Times, author of recent Atlantic story "The Pandejo Movement Destroyed California’s Pandemic Progress."
Marisa Lagos, political correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Scott Shafer, ]senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
