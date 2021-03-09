KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pediatric Vaccine Trials Continue Apace, But Young Kids Will Have to Wait

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 23: Masked school children wait to have their portraits taken during picture day at Rogers International School on September 23, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut.  ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

In California, vaccine eligibility now extends to those 65 and over, health care providers, long term care residents and workers in sectors like agriculture and childcare. And officials plan to expand eligibility to more Californians in the coming weeks. But for children under 16, for whom no vaccine has yet been authorized, the wait for a shot will likely extend until at least the end of the year. We’ll talk about the status of national pediatric vaccine trials and what  health officials need to greenlight a vaccine for kids. We’ll also talk about new CDC guidance for those who are fully vaccinated

Guests:

Paul Offit, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Director of the Vaccine Education Center, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; author, "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far"

,

Sponsored