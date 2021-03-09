In California, vaccine eligibility now extends to those 65 and over, health care providers, long term care residents and workers in sectors like agriculture and childcare. And officials plan to expand eligibility to more Californians in the coming weeks. But for children under 16, for whom no vaccine has yet been authorized, the wait for a shot will likely extend until at least the end of the year. We’ll talk about the status of national pediatric vaccine trials and what health officials need to greenlight a vaccine for kids. We’ll also talk about new CDC guidance for those who are fully vaccinated
Pediatric Vaccine Trials Continue Apace, But Young Kids Will Have to Wait
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 23: Masked school children wait to have their portraits taken during picture day at Rogers International School on September 23, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))
Guests:
Paul Offit, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Director of the Vaccine Education Center, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; author, "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far"
