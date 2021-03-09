As the House of Representatives prepares to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package, we talk with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the stimulus bill and what it could mean for the Bay Area. We’ll also check in with Lee about legislation addressing voting rights, justice in policing and her call for the country to take a deep look at systemic racism by establishing a U.S. Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.
Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Covid Relief and Racial Justice
at 9:40 AM
(Courtesy Office of Barbara Lee)
Guests:
Barbara Lee, U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 13th district
