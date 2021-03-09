KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Forum
9:40 am – 10:00 amForum

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on COVID Relief, Racial Justice

As the House of Representatives prepares to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, we talk with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the stimulus bill and what it could mean for the Bay Area. We’ll also check in with Lee about legislation addressing voting rights, justice in policing and her call for the country to take a deep look at systemic racism by establishing a U.S. Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:40 am – 10:00 amForum

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on COVID Relief, Racial Justice

As the House of Representatives prepares to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, we talk with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the stimulus bill and what it could mean for the Bay Area. We’ll also check in with Lee about legislation addressing voting rights, justice in policing and her call for the country to take a deep look at systemic racism by establishing a U.S. Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Covid Relief and Racial Justice

Rachael Myrow
at 9:40 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Courtesy Office of Barbara Lee)

As the House of Representatives prepares to pass President Joe Biden’s  $1.9 trillion covid relief package, we talk with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the stimulus bill and what it could mean for the Bay Area.  We’ll also check in with Lee about legislation addressing voting rights, justice in policing and her call for the country to take a deep look at systemic racism by establishing a U.S.  Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.

Guests:

Barbara Lee, U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 13th district

Sponsored