Google’s HR department advised employees who filed complaints about racial discrimination to get counseling or take medical leave -- suggestions irrelevant to their complaints, according to a news report from NBC News. Google drew backlash for what some workers consider a toxic and racist company culture because of events such as the firing of Timnit Gebru, April Curley and others who pushed for greater social equity within Google. We talk about how Google has responded to internal complaints of discrimination and what’s happening within its company culture.
Google Advised Mental Health Leave to Employees Who Called Out Racism at Work
at 9:00 AM
An attendee works on a laptop before the start of the Google I/O 2018 Conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
April Glaser, Technology Reporter, NBC News
Nitasha Tiku, Tech Culture Reporter, The Washington Post
