All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

The Pandemic Has Upended Attitudes Toward Fashion. Will We Ever Dress Up Again?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: A guest wears Burberry glasses and a green knit cap with a face covering during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 16, 2021 in New York City.  (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It’s been a year of loungewear, little make-up, and comfortable shoes, at least for those of us fortunate enough to work from home. And for some people, those style choices might become permanent, reflecting new positions on consumerism and fast fashion. But for others, the chance to return to society in trendy outfits can’t come soon enough. We’ll talk about how the pandemic has shaped our attitudes toward fashion, and we want to hear from you: tell us about the clothing that’s gotten you through, the styles you’ll stick with (or not) and whether you’re rethinking the importance of outward appearances.

Guests:

Elizabeth Segran, senior staff writer, Fast Company

