Host Mina Kim on her Career and the Future of Forum

Mina Kim is no stranger to KQED listeners. An award-winning reporter and anchor, she took over Forum’s daily 10 AM hour in July after hosting on Fridays for many years. But did you know that she’s from Newfoundland, taught first grade in New Jersey, trained doctors and surgeons to be leaders, and was an avid runner before chasing after three kids? With Mina at the helm, Forum’s second hour is now statewide, and covers the most important state and national stories through a lens of race, justice, and equity. Ariana Proehl talks to Mina about her career and her vision for the future of the show.