KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Why Joy Matters Even During A Global Crisis

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 ((iStock))

During a time of stress and great suffering -- such as a global pandemic -- experiencing joy may seem impossible, and even naive or callous. Experts argue, however, that joy is essential even during hard times, even when it feels like the world is on fire or in the face of longstanding problems such as systemic racism. For many people, the pandemic has redefined joy and how they experience it such as spending more time at home with family. We examine the role of joy during times of crisis.

Guests:

Dacher Keltner, professor of Psychology and co-founder, the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley; host, "The Science of Happiness" podcast

Adrienne Maree Brown, activist and social justice facilitator focused on black liberation; author, "Pleasure Activism"

Ana Sheila Victorino, co-host and co-CEO, Tamarindo podcast; business and wellness coach and entrepreneur

Sponsored