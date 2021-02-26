Why Joy Matters Even During A Global Crisis

Please try again

During a time of stress and great suffering -- such as a global pandemic -- experiencing joy may seem impossible, and even naive or callous. Experts argue, however, that joy is essential even during hard times, even when it feels like the world is on fire or in the face of longstanding problems such as systemic racism. For many people, the pandemic has redefined joy and how they experience it such as spending more time at home with family. We examine the role of joy during times of crisis.

Guests:

Dacher Keltner , professor of Psychology and co-founder, the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley; host, "The Science of Happiness" podcast





Adrienne Maree Brown , activist and social justice facilitator focused on black liberation; author, "Pleasure Activism"

Ana Sheila Victorino , co-host and co-CEO, Tamarindo podcast; business and wellness coach and entrepreneur