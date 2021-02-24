Mayor Sam Liccardo on Reopening Schools, Housing and Red Tape, and Tech Exodus

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo spoke earlier this week at a state senate hearing in support of reforming the California Environmental Quality Act. He says changing these regulations will lead to more affordable housing, transit and jobs. We'll talk with Liccardo about CEQA reforms, San Jose's housing goals, the urgency of reopening schools, and removing regulatory barriers in order to create jobs. And we want to hear from you: which specific need of San Jose's should the Mayor prioritize?