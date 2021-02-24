KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
Fresh Air

Jonathan Cohn

Jonathan Cohn

On the next Fresh Air, Terry Gross speaks with Jonathan Cohn, author of the new book "The Ten-Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage." It looks back on the politics of the Affordable Care Act, why it ended up looking the way it did, and what it tells us about our governing institutions.
Forum

Mayor Sam Liccardo on Reopening Schools, Housing and Red Tape, and Tech Exodus

Rachael Myrow
at 10:30 AM
Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose (Photo: Courtesy Sam Liccardo)

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo spoke earlier this week at a state senate hearing in support of reforming the California Environmental Quality Act. He says changing these regulations will lead to more affordable housing, transit and  jobs. We'll talk with Liccardo about CEQA reforms, San Jose's housing goals, the urgency of reopening schools, and removing regulatory barriers in order to create jobs. And we want to hear from you: which specific need of San Jose's should the Mayor prioritize?

Guests:

Sam Liccardo, Mayor, City of San Jose

