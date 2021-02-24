Universal Basic Income for Foster Youth Introduced in CA Senate

Youth who age out of the foster care system often lose access to housing and services and are at increased risk of homelessness, food insecurity and incarceration. The pandemic has caused even greater instability, with 55% of transitioning foster youth citing food insecurity as a result of COVID-19 in a national study. A new bill in the California legislature aims to establish a safety net to youth leaving foster care by providing them with direct cash assistance on a monthly basis for three years after they leave the system. We’ll hear about the bill and the challenges youth face in transitioning out of foster care.