Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Jonathan Cohn

On the next Fresh Air, Terry Gross speaks with Jonathan Cohn, author of the new book “The Ten-Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage.” It looks back on the politics of the Affordable Care Act, why it ended up looking the way it did, and what it tells us about our governing institutions. see more
Forum

Universal Basic Income for Foster Youth Introduced in CA Senate

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Youth who age out of the foster care system often lose access to housing and services and are at increased risk of homelessness, food insecurity and incarceration. The pandemic has caused even greater instability, with 55% of transitioning foster youth citing food insecurity as a result of COVID-19 in a national study. A new bill in the California legislature aims to establish a safety net to youth leaving foster care by providing them with direct cash assistance on a monthly basis for three years after they leave the system. We’ll hear about the bill and the challenges youth face in transitioning out of foster care. 

 

Guests:

Dave Cortese, State Senator, California State Senate, District 15

Amy Lemley, Executive Director, John Burton Advocates for Youth

