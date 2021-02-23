KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Confirmation Hearings for Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Nominee Begin in Washington

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) listens during a news conference to discuss the rhetoric of presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Senate confirmation hearings for the Health and Human Services Secretary nominee, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, begin in Washington. Accused of being "famously partisan" by Mitch McConnell, Becerra faces intense Republican opposition for his stances on abortion and Medicare for All. Democrats remain largely in favor of his appointment, citing his long legislative tenure and experience crafting progressive health policy, including the Affordable Care Act. We’ll talk about the state of Becerra's nomination and what his confirmation could mean for California and the nation.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED - Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Noam Levey, Senior Correspondent, Kaiser Health News

Sponsored