On Tuesday, Senate confirmation hearings for the Health and Human Services Secretary nominee, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, begin in Washington. Accused of being "famously partisan" by Mitch McConnell, Becerra faces intense Republican opposition for his stances on abortion and Medicare for All. Democrats remain largely in favor of his appointment, citing his long legislative tenure and experience crafting progressive health policy, including the Affordable Care Act. We’ll talk about the state of Becerra's nomination and what his confirmation could mean for California and the nation.
Confirmation Hearings for Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Nominee Begin in Washington
at 9:00 AM
Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) listens during a news conference to discuss the rhetoric of presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED - Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Noam Levey, Senior Correspondent, Kaiser Health News
