Forum

Facebook Headlines Provide Glimpse Into Company’s Internal Workings

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
In a picture taken on May 15, 2012, a logo of social networking facebook is displayed on a laptop screen inside a restaurant in Manila.
 (Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images)

Facebook cannot keep itself out of the headlines. Last week, the social media company removed all news content from its Australian domain and blocked Australian accounts from posting news articles. This comes in response to a proposed Australian law which would require social media sites and search engines to pay publishers for their content. And back in the U.S., in an ongoing 2018 class action lawsuit that alleges Facebook misrepresented its advertising data, documents were unsealed last week that plaintiffs claim demonstrate internal knowledge of this alleged misrepresentation. We’ll review all this news and analyze what’s ahead for Facebook as Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify next month before Congress — his fourth appearance since last July.

Guests:

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent, The Washington Post

Jeff Horwitz, Facebook beat reporter, The Wall Street Journal

