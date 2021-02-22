KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Facial Recognition in Greek Policing

Police in Greece plan to carry portable facial recognition devices. They'll be able match your face — with your name — and your personal information, searching databases in real time. Civil liberties advocates are already challenging the program.see more
Forum

Singing Through A Pandemic

Rachael Myrow
at 10:30 AM
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Musician Daniel Kahn (R) plays the guitar and sings as his wife and camera operator Yeva Lapsker directs him as he livestreams his performance from their apartment. (Adam Berry)

Singing can lift our spirits, and according to medical experts, because of the way Covid is spread, singing can also kill you. It’s a dire, and unexpected, dichotomy and one that singers have grappled with during the pandemic. We talk to some Bay Area singers who are finding safe ways to bring live singing to audiences, big and small.

Guests:

Chloe Veltman, arts and culture reporter, KQED

Nova Jiménez, lecturer in Voice, Stanford University and member of the soprano ensemble Bella Sorella

Kent Jue, artistic and executive director, Ragazzi Boys Chorus

