Singing can lift our spirits, and according to medical experts, because of the way Covid is spread, singing can also kill you. It’s a dire, and unexpected, dichotomy and one that singers have grappled with during the pandemic. We talk to some Bay Area singers who are finding safe ways to bring live singing to audiences, big and small.
Singing Through A Pandemic
at 10:30 AM
Guests:
Chloe Veltman, arts and culture reporter, KQED
Nova Jiménez, lecturer in Voice, Stanford University and member of the soprano ensemble Bella Sorella
Kent Jue, artistic and executive director, Ragazzi Boys Chorus
