Planting the Seeds of a Progressive Agenda in the Heartland

Ro Khanna stands behind podium addressing the press
US Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California speaks during a press conference following a vote in the US House on ending US military involvement in the war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Apr. 4, 2019.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Nobody should have to leave their hometown and families for a job," says Congressman Ro Khanna, about his push to bring tech jobs to states in the mid-west and south. Khanna, who represents a district dominated by Silicon Valley, says investing in the heartland is key to restoring Americans' trust in government. We'll talk to Khanna about his work to spread the wealth inland, how the shift to remote work is affecting Silicon Valley, and what a Biden Administration means for the progressive agenda.

Guests:

Ro Khanna, Congressman, California's 17th Congressional District

