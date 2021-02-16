KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Report: "Archaic" Systems Crippling SF's Department of Building Inspection

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
 (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

In a recent column, Mission Local reporter Joe Eskenazi uses a job listing to explore what's not working at San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection. The managerial job was only posted for a week at first, and required only a high school diploma or "equivalent work experience" -- code for an internal hire. He describes nepotism and corruption running rampant, with city workers marking up plans by hand, because the department operates as if computers didn't exist.

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist, Mission Local

