All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world.
Forum

Economic Policy Expert Heather McGhee on What Racism Costs Us All

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Heather McGhee, policy expert and author of "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together"
In the 1950s and 60s, when some towns faced integrating their “whites only” public pools, they drained the pools instead so nobody could use them. Economic and social policy expert Heather McGhee says this zero-sum thinking has impacted the U.S. economy and the public for the worse--and racism is at the root of it. For her new book, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Us and How We Can Prosper Together," McGhee journeyed across the country, including to California, documenting the stories of Americans who struggle with meeting their basic needs as a consequence of the “drained-pool politics” that keeps the country divided and vastly unequal. We'll talk to McGhee about what she uncovered in writing the book and her proposed plans for charting a more equitable path forward.

Guests:

Heather McGhee, board chair, Color of Change; author, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together"

