KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Super Bowl Heartache

Tom Brady is playing in the Super Bowl for a 10th time – his first with a new team after 20 years in New England. Many fans there are still sore that he left, and some are wrestling over who to root for on Sunday. Boston's Super Bowl heartache.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Super Bowl Heartache

Tom Brady is playing in the Super Bowl for a 10th time – his first with a new team after 20 years in New England. Many fans there are still sore that he left, and some are wrestling over who to root for on Sunday. Boston's Super Bowl heartache.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What We’re Watching As We Stay At Home

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

Many of us have spent a lot of time with our televisions during the pandemic. So when the Golden Globe nominations were announced this week with notable snubs (I May Destroy You) and surprises (Emily in Paris), they're before a public that is probably more informed than ever about the shows and streaming movies theyre judging. . Well talk with critics about their recommendations and we want to hear from you. What have you been watching?

Guests:

Melanie McFarland, TV critic, Salon

Sponsored