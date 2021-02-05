Many of us have spent a lot of time with our televisions during the pandemic. So when the Golden Globe nominations were announced this week with notable snubs (I May Destroy You) and surprises (Emily in Paris), they're before a public that is probably more informed than ever about the shows and streaming movies theyre judging. . Well talk with critics about their recommendations and we want to hear from you. What have you been watching?
What We’re Watching As We Stay At Home
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Melanie McFarland, TV critic, Salon
