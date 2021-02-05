KQED is a proud member of
Isabel Allende Speaks to ‘The Soul of a Woman’
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Forum

Isabel Allende Speaks to ‘The Soul of a Woman’

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
Isabel Allende attending book fair in Germany.
Isabel Allende is pictured at the Book Fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, October 15, 2015. ( DANIEL ROLAND / Stringer via Getty Images)

Bay Area based journalist and author Isabel Allende’s books--translated into 42 languages-- have resonated across cultures and countries around the world. Her forthcoming book, “The Soul of a Woman,” is a memoir of her feminism, which she embraced at a very early age as she witnessed her single mother struggle to look after three children. Isabel first appeared on Forum in 1995 and she joins Michael Krasny now, as he heads into retirement, to speak about her newest work.

Guests:

Isabel Allende, author, "The Soul of a Woman"

