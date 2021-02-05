Food journalist and author Mark Bittman explores the history of humankind’s relationship to food in his latest book, "Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal,” and argues that the development of agriculture has shaped today's public health, climate change and social justice crises. Bittman believes that agriculture requires a cultural and political reckoning with how it has "driven exploitation and injustice, slavery and war” to tackle the damage it’s caused. Bittman joins us now to talk about his latest book and how to transform our agricultural systems to reclaim a healthy, just future.
Mark Bittman on Reckoning with Industrial Agriculture and Reclaiming a Healthy Future
at 9:00 AM
Mark Bittman, former New York Times Opinion columnist on food, and author of "A Bone to Pick speaks onstage at The New York Times Food For Tomorrow Conference 2015. ( Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images )
Guests:
Mark Bittman, author and former NYT columnist; special advisor on food policy, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health
