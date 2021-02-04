Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Trial and President Biden’s First Weeks

Historian Michael Beschloss argues that the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was a terrorist attack that must be treated with the same gravity as Sept. 11. The event, “put our leaders and our democracy in danger. We had a close call and must never forget,” he wrote on Twitter. Beschloss, the author of “Presidents of War'' and nine other books, is a commentator for the PBS NewsHour and the NBC News presidential historian. We speak to him about the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump, and President Joe Biden’s first 100 days.