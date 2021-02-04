KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Trial and President Biden’s First Weeks
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Minimum Wage

As President Biden pushes for the federal minimum wage to more than double – to $15 an hour – All Things Considered explores what life is like for people who make below that amount.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Minimum Wage

As President Biden pushes for the federal minimum wage to more than double – to $15 an hour – All Things Considered explores what life is like for people who make below that amount.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Trial and President Biden’s First Weeks

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Michael Beschloss stands at the podium speaking to guests attending Smithsonian Magazine's first annual American Ingenuity Award
Historian Michael Beschloss presents Smithsonian Magazine's first annual American Ingenuity Award for historical scholarship on November 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. ( Brendan Hoffman / Stringer via Getty Images)

Historian Michael Beschloss argues that the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was a terrorist attack that must be treated with the same gravity as Sept. 11. The event, “put our leaders and our democracy in danger. We had a close call and must never forget,” he wrote on Twitter. Beschloss, the author of “Presidents of War'' and nine other books, is a commentator for the PBS NewsHour and the NBC News presidential historian. We speak to him about the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump, and President Joe Biden’s first 100 days.

Guests:

Michael Beschloss, presidential historian, NBC News; author, "Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times"

Sponsored