Historian Michael Beschloss argues that the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was a terrorist attack that must be treated with the same gravity as Sept. 11. The event, “put our leaders and our democracy in danger. We had a close call and must never forget,” he wrote on Twitter. Beschloss, the author of “Presidents of War'' and nine other books, is a commentator for the PBS NewsHour and the NBC News presidential historian. We speak to him about the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump, and President Joe Biden’s first 100 days.
Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Trial and President Biden’s First Weeks
at 9:00 AM
Historian Michael Beschloss presents Smithsonian Magazine's first annual American Ingenuity Award for historical scholarship on November 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. ( Brendan Hoffman / Stringer via Getty Images)
Guests:
Michael Beschloss, presidential historian, NBC News; author, "Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times"
