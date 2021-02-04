KQED is a proud member of
California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber Talks About her New Role
Forum

California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber Talks About her New Role

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Shirley Weber stands by podium addressing the media about arms legislation
Former California State Assemblymember, current Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) speaks during a news conference to announce new legislation addressing deadly police shootings on April 3, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif.  ( Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images)

Shirley Weber made history when she was sworn in as California's first Black Secretary of State last week. One of her priorities is to bolster voter registration by making vote-by-mail permanent. She previously spent eight years in the California Assembly representing a district that includes part of San Diego and surrounding communities. While in Sacramento, she pushed progressive policy including an effort to reverse California’s ban on affirmative action and restrict the use of lethal force by police. Weber joins us to speak about her new role as Secretary of State.

Guests:

Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State

