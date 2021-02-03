KQED is a proud member of
How the Pandemic is Rattling California's Housing Market
Forum

How the Pandemic is Rattling California's Housing Market

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
An anti-eviction protester stands in front of Santa Clara County Superior Court on Jan. 27, 2021, during a demonstration calling for stronger statewide eviction protections. (Beth LaBerge)

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to shake up the housing market in California. While thousands of renters have been able to stay in their homes thanks to statewide eviction moratoriums, many are accumulating crushing debt. And, despite the moratorium, landlords continue to evict tenants. Meanwhile, apartment rents fell in many cities as home sales boomed in 2020. The part of the market catering to more affluent renters and buyers remains strong, but low-income workers continue to struggle to afford or find housing. We talk about the forces shaping the housing market and how to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

Guests:

Molly Solomon , housing affordability reporter, KQED News

Carol Galante , professor of affordable housing and urban policy and faculty director, Terner Center for Housing Innovation, UC Berkeley

Liam Dillon, statewide housing affordability and neighborhood change reporter, Los Angeles Times

