Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on How the City is Faring in a Pandemic

The pandemic has been tough on Oakland. Just one month into the new year the city has seen 13 homicides and police say groups of kids aged 11-16 are responsible for a recent spate of car-jackings and robberies. The city has made deep budget cuts to offset a $62 million shortfall from declines in tax revenue and police overtime pay. We'll talk with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about housing, homelessness, projections for small businesses and what the city can do to help its citizens in these hard times.