Facebook Weighs Permanent Trump Ban Amid Debate over Deplatforming

After the deadly insurrection of January 6, Twitter and other social media companies permanently banned Donald Trump from their platforms for inciting the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol. Facebook indefinitely suspended the ex-President’s account, and its oversight board is considering whether to make that suspension permanent. But the bans raise complicated questions about whether powerful tech companies should have the unchecked ability to remove people from their platforms, and under what circumstances. We’ll talk about the law and politics of deplatforming.