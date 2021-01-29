KQED is a proud member of
Facebook Weighs Permanent Trump Ban Amid Debate over Deplatforming
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Facebook Weighs Permanent Trump Ban Amid Debate over Deplatforming

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Phone screen with Donald Trump's suspended twitter account stands in front of Twitter backdrop.
Friday Jan. 8, 2021 Twitter announced the suspension of Donald Trumps's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."  ( Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images)

After the deadly insurrection of January 6, Twitter and other social media companies permanently banned Donald Trump from their platforms for inciting the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol. Facebook indefinitely suspended the ex-President’s account, and its oversight board is considering whether to make that suspension permanent. But the bans raise complicated questions about whether powerful tech companies should have the unchecked ability to remove people from their platforms, and under what circumstances. We’ll talk about the law and politics of deplatforming.

Guests:

Emily Bazelon, staff writer, The New York Times Magazine; co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest

