After the deadly insurrection of January 6, Twitter and other social media companies permanently banned Donald Trump from their platforms for inciting the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol. Facebook indefinitely suspended the ex-President’s account, and its oversight board is considering whether to make that suspension permanent. But the bans raise complicated questions about whether powerful tech companies should have the unchecked ability to remove people from their platforms, and under what circumstances. We’ll talk about the law and politics of deplatforming.
Facebook Weighs Permanent Trump Ban Amid Debate over Deplatforming
at 10:00 AM
Friday Jan. 8, 2021 Twitter announced the suspension of Donald Trumps's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." ( Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images)
Guests:
Emily Bazelon, staff writer, The New York Times Magazine; co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest
Sponsored