A Manifesto For Better Song Lyrics
Forum

A Manifesto For Better Song Lyrics

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM

Songwriter Michael Koppy says we’ve all  been happily singing along to abysmal lyrics without noticing.  In his book “Words and Music Into the Future” -- which he calls a treatise and a manifesto -- he excoriates the lyrics of even our most beloved songwriters, like Bob Dylan and John Lennon. How much attention do you pay to the lyrics of your favorite songs? We want to hear from you. What are the worst -- and the best -- song lyrics in popular music?

Guests:

Michael Koppy, songwriter and author, "Words and Music Into the Future: a Songwriting Treatise and Manifesto"

