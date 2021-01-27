Author Ijeoma Oluo's 'Mediocre' Dissects White Male Power in America

What happens to a society that tells generation after generation of white men that they deserve power? That's the question author Ijeoma Oluo poses in her new book, "Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America." A follow-up to her bestselling book "So You Want to Talk About Race," Oluo continues her examination of race in America with a wide-ranging cultural history of white male identity and power that she argues has devastating consequences on women, people of color and white men themselves. We talk to Oluo about the book and what’s needed to dismantle the constructs that perpetuate white male supremacy.