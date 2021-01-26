Santa Cruz County ordered the evacuation of nearly 5000 residents Monday ahead of torrential storms predicted to unleash flooding and mudslides beginning on Tuesday. Forecasters say that the weather system, known as an atmospheric river, could bring up to ten feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada by the end of the week and extreme winds and rain throughout the state. We'll talk about the dangers the weather system poses, especially to areas affected by recent wildfires, and we'll look at the impact it may have on the state's water supply.
Evacuation Orders Issued for Santa Cruz County as Entire State Braces for Massive Storms
at 10:00 AM
Raindrops are seen on a vehicle window as a pedestrian walks in the rain in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2019. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Paul Rogers, natural resources and environment writer, San Jose Mercury News
