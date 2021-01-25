Millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. would have a path to citizenship in eight years or less, under the sweeping reform bill President Biden submitted to Congress this week. Biden also issued orders preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, halting border wall construction and ending the travel ban that targeted Muslim countries. We'll review the Biden Administration's immigration plan and talk about its potential effects on California.
President Biden Proposes Path to Citizenship For Nation's Undocumented Immigrants
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Deep Gulasekaram, professor of law, Santa Clara University
Lizbeth Mateo, Los Angeles-based attorney and undocumented immigrant
Tom K. Wong, associate professor of political science and founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center, UCSD
