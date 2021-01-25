KQED is a proud member of
President Biden Proposes Path to Citizenship For Nation's Undocumented Immigrants
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
All Things Considered
Forum

President Biden Proposes Path to Citizenship For Nation's Undocumented Immigrants

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. would have a path to citizenship in eight years or less, under the sweeping reform bill President Biden submitted to Congress this week. Biden also issued orders preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, halting border wall construction and ending the travel ban that targeted Muslim countries. We'll review the Biden Administration's immigration plan and talk about its potential effects on California.

Guests:

Deep Gulasekaram, professor of law, Santa Clara University

Lizbeth Mateo, Los Angeles-based attorney and undocumented immigrant

Tom K. Wong, associate professor of political science and founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center, UCSD

