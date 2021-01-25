KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Transparency Concerns Raised Over California’s Reopening Process
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Transparency Concerns Raised Over California’s Reopening Process

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A pedestrian walks by a retail store that has reopened on June 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California’s reopening process has recently garnered criticism for a lack of transparency. On January 13th, the Greater Sacramento area lifted its stay at home orders despite having an ICU capacity under 10%. State health officials imply that this is because data projections of Sacramento’s ICU capacity predict it to be above 15% in the next few weeks--but those exact projections, and how they are made, remain private. We try to make sense of California’s reopening process and why some argue that the state owes it to Californians to disclose how and why it makes its reopening decisions.

Guests:

Dr. Joshua Salomon, public health policy expert at Stanford Medicine

Sponsored