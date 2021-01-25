Transparency Concerns Raised Over California’s Reopening Process

California’s reopening process has recently garnered criticism for a lack of transparency. On January 13th, the Greater Sacramento area lifted its stay at home orders despite having an ICU capacity under 10%. State health officials imply that this is because data projections of Sacramento’s ICU capacity predict it to be above 15% in the next few weeks--but those exact projections, and how they are made, remain private. We try to make sense of California’s reopening process and why some argue that the state owes it to Californians to disclose how and why it makes its reopening decisions.