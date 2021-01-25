The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to deliver an article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. This clears the way for a Senate trial, which will decide whether or not to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol. We get the latest on impeachment proceedings and catch up with President Biden’s most recent executive orders.
Impeachment Moves to Senate, President Biden Signs More Executive Orders
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen two days after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democratic congressional leaders threatened to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging the mob that stormed the Capitol Building. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))
Guests:
Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, New York Times
