Forum

Bay Area Restaurants Sue State Over Outdoor Dining Ban

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
People enjoy lunch in a crowded outdoor area of a Pier 45 restaurant in San Francisco, California on August 2, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The ban on outdoor dining is “arbitrary, irrational, and unfair” according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a coalition of Bay Area restaurants and wineries.  The suit says that there is no scientific evidence to support the spread of COVID-19 in outdoor settings, and it warns that businesses will continue to close unless the ban is reversed.  The state says the ban is necessary to save lives and prevent hospitals from reaching capacity.  We’ll hear from the coalition, and check in on the latest science on outdoor transmission of the virus.

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

Cynthia Ariosta, owner, Pizzeria Tra Vigne, member, The Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening

