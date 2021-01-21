President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday with an inaugural message of unity. The new administration faces extreme challenges, from far right radicals and the pandemic to a failing economy and foreign cyber attacks. President Biden got right to work, signing 17 executive orders, many aimed at rolling back Trump policies. We’ll talk about the inauguration and calls for unity, and what it means for California, that so many state politicians are now in prominent national positions
Biden, Harris Enter Office With Message of Unity
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden conducts a virtual swearing in ceremony for members of his new administration via Zoom just hours after his inauguration in the State Dining Room at the White House ( Chip Somodevilla / Staff via Getty Image)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED Political Breakdown show
Shannon Pettypiece, senior white house reporter for NBC News Digital
