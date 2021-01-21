The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday featured an optimistic address from President Biden and a stirring poem read by Los Angeles poet Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Many young people, some who voted for the first time to elect Biden, are looking for the new administration to tackle challenges such as climate change, immigration reform and the coronavirus pandemic. As part of Forum’s post-inauguration coverage, we’ll hear young people's reflections on Inauguration Day and their hopes for the next four years. We'll also hear national reporting from YR Media, a national network of young journalists and artists, on what issues youth want the Biden-Harris administration to prioritize.
Young People Share Thoughts on Inauguration, Next Four Years
at 10:00 AM
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Guests:
Nina Roehl, reporter, YR Media
Michael Gofman, former vice chair, California Federation of College Republicans; former student body president, UC Davis
Isha Clarke, organizer and co-founder, Youth vs. Apocalypse
Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga, college senior and student body president, California State University, Fresno
