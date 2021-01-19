Throughout the presidency of Donald Trump, many media outlets across the United States were reluctant to label him a liar or a racist, even when his actions merited those terms, or to cover White supremacy as more than a fringe movement. Now, in the wake of the deadly pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, news organizations are grappling with the consequences of their whitewashed political coverage and failure to call out the president’s lies more aggressively. We’ll talk about how journalists are reckoning with how they shape and deliver the news, and what should change moving forward.
The Dangers of Whitewashing the News and Political Coverage
at 10:00 AM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes questions from the media during a briefing on Nov. 20, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
Guests:
Karen Attiah, global opinions editor, Washington Post
Celeste Headlee, award-winning journalist formerly with National Public Radio, professional speaker and author of "We Need To Talk: How To Have Conversations That Matter"
