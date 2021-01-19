KQED is a proud member of
Historian Heather Cox Richardson and this American Moment
The World
Chinatowns Hit Hard by Pandemic

How some Chinatowns are becoming ghost towns. President Trump blamed the pandemic on China. Now across the U.S., urban Chinatowns are being hit especially hard by the economic downturn.see more
Historian Heather Cox Richardson and this American Moment

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM

“The past has its own terrible inevitability. But it is never too late to change the future.” That’s according to historian Heather Cox Richardson, who observes that the political, racial and economic divisions in the country evoke the crises faced by the nation on the brink of the Civil War.  And now as we prepare for a transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and the nation’s first female vice-president, Kamala Harris, what can history tell us about the tumultuous moment we are living in? 

Guests:

Heather Cox Richardson, professor, American History, Boston College, and author of "How the South Won the Civil War" and the "Letters from an American" newsletter

