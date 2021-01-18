How To Talk To Kids About Race In Uncertain Times

Our news this month is flooded with images of white supremacists storming the U.S. Capitol and of a confederate flag being hoisted through its halls. This comes after months of reporting on police killings of people of color and the racial disparities in COVID deaths. Adults are not the only ones seeing these images and hearing these stories; they’re seeping through to our kids, too. Should we shield them from stories of racial violence? How much should we protect them? How much should we expose them? We know we should be having hard conversations with our kids. But how? On this Martin Luther King Day, we’ll discuss how to talk to kids about race.