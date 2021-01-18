Preparations and security measures continue in Washington D.C. for Wednesday’s inauguration, and the investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol continues. As the nation looks to a transition in leadership, President elect Biden faces a daunting series of crises including the pandemic and a partially shuttered economy. To address those issues, on Thursday, Biden introduced an almost $2 trillion economic relief package. We'll discuss the latest political developments.
The Nation Readies for a Presidential Transition
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Workers put up "Biden-Harris" branded bunting on a press riser along the inaugural parade route near the White House on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated to protect the nation's capital against threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and to prevent a repeat of last weeks deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Staff)
Guests:
Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today
Siobhan Hughes, Capitol Hill reporter, Wall Street Journal
