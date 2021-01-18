The Nation Readies for a Presidential Transition

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Workers put up "Biden-Harris" branded bunting on a press riser along the inaugural parade route near the White House on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated to protect the nation's capital against threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and to prevent a repeat of last weeks deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Staff)