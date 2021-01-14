KQED is a proud member of
date 2021-01-14

Amid Calls for 'Unity,' What Will It Really Take to Unify the Country?
Forum

Amid Calls for ‘Unity,’ What Will It Really Take to Unify the Country?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Picture of the dome of the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Capitol is seen on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.  ( Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

As the House debates impeaching President Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week, many Republican lawmakers say they oppose impeachment in the name of "unity." And this week, President-elect Joe Biden's team announced that the theme for Inauguration Day will be "America United," echoing his campaign and post-election messaging calling for unity and healing. What does the idea of “unity” mean, though, amid such long-standing, deep divisions and continued threats of more insurrections? We’ll take a critical look at these calls for unity and hear from listeners about what you think is necessary, at this point, to unify the country.

Guests:

Paul Waldman, opinion columnist, the Plum Line blog at The Washington Post; senior writer, The American Prospect

