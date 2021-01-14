Amid Calls for ‘Unity,’ What Will It Really Take to Unify the Country?

As the House debates impeaching President Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week, many Republican lawmakers say they oppose impeachment in the name of "unity." And this week, President-elect Joe Biden's team announced that the theme for Inauguration Day will be "America United," echoing his campaign and post-election messaging calling for unity and healing. What does the idea of “unity” mean, though, amid such long-standing, deep divisions and continued threats of more insurrections? We’ll take a critical look at these calls for unity and hear from listeners about what you think is necessary, at this point, to unify the country.