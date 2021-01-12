KQED is a proud member of
California Rep. Katie Porter on the Article of Impeachment Introduced Against President Trump
Forum

California Rep. Katie Porter on the Article of Impeachment Introduced Against President Trump

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter speaks before a crowd
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol Dec. 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment Monday charging President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The insurrection "was a direct attack on our democracy," wrote Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents California's 45th district in Orange County and is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the House Oversight and Reform Committee. She amassed a national profile over the past year by directing tough questions to Trump administration officials and corporate executives in congressional hearings. We'll talk with Rep. Porter about the impeachment effort as well as her fight for equity in COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

Guests:

Katie Porter, U.S. Congresswoman, representing California's 45th Congressional District in Orange County

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

