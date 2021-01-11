KQED is a proud member of
As Capitol Insurrectionists Are Identified, Arrests and Charges Mount
Forum

As Capitol Insurrectionists Are Identified, Arrests and Charges Mount

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a Confederate flag outside the Senate Chamber during a protest after breaching the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.  ((Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

QAnon conspiracists, white nationalists, business professionals and Proud Boys militants. Those are some of the perpetrators of the deadly pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week that law enforcement officials have identified and begun to charge with federal crimes. We’ll talk about what we know about the insurrectionists, what they were planning and why some investigators say the violence could have been far worse. And we’ll look at some of the raid’s historical antecedents, and its racist roots.

Guests:

Adam Serwer, staff writer, The Atlantic

Matthew Rosenberg, national security reporter, New York Times

